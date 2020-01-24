









Frances Ann (Gieszl) Bobbitt died on January 7, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Her parents were Frank and Frances Gieszl.

Frances Ann was born in Corbin, Kentucky, where she grew up. She was a Catholic by faith. Francie graduated from Saint Camillus Academy, Corbin. She attended Ursuline College, Louisville. She worked a medical technician.

After her marriage to Robert Bobbitt in 1973, the couple moved to Lexington, Kentucky. There she worked at the VA and, later, at UK. Francie served in the United States Naval Reserves as a medical technician for four years. She enjoyed UK sports. She gifted her siblings with her ceramic pieces. She was well-liked by her neighbors, who watched out for her after she developed Alzheimer’s.

Frances Ann was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

She is survived by her four siblings: Joe (Sue) Gieszl, of Miamisburg, Ohio, Bernadette (Bill) Smith, of Louisville, Kentucky, Robbie (Suzanne) Gieszl, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christine (Mike) Farris of Simpsonville, Kentucky; seven nieces and nephews.

Frances Ann chose cremation and will be buried in the spring near her parents’ graves in Pine Hill Cemetery, Corbin, Kentucky.