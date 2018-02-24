Fox Run Road home destroyed by fire Saturday morning













Firefighters from three area departments spent approximately seven hours battling a house fire on Fox Run Road in Corbin early Saturday morning.

Oak Grove, Woodbine and West Knox firefighters were called to the scene off of Black Diamond Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“It was a fully-involved two story home,” said Oak Grove Fire Chief Kevin Gibbs when asked to describe the scene when firefighters arrived. “Flames were coming out of the roof.”

Gibbs said firefighters were initially told that one or more members of the family that lived in the home were unaccounted for and may still be inside.

As a result, firefighters attempted to make entry in a search and rescue operation.

Within 20 minutes of arrival, firefighters learned that all family members were accounted for.

Gibbs said it took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to knock down the flames and more than three hours afterward to perform salvage and overhaul to ensure the fire was extinguished.

Gibbs said the cause of the fire, along with the source, remains undetermined at this time.

“The most important thing right now is that there was no loss of life, either residents or firefighters, and no loss of equipment,” Gibbs said

Gibbs said firefighters found nothing at the scene to indicate arson.