“Fourth Street Dining’ coming to Williamsburg

Posted On 10 Jun 2020
Efforts to provide additional outdoor seating for two downtown Williamsburg restaurants, the status of another downtown restaurant that is attempting to open, and the expected opening of a new long-awaited fast food restaurant were among the topics of conversation at Monday’s monthly Williamsburg City Council meeting.

