Previous Story
“Fourth Street Dining’ coming to Williamsburg
Posted On 10 Jun 2020
Comment: 0
Efforts to provide additional outdoor seating for two downtown Williamsburg restaurants, the status of another downtown restaurant that is attempting to open, and the expected opening of a new long-awaited fast food restaurant were among the topics of conversation at Monday’s monthly Williamsburg City Council meeting.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us