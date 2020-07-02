Fourth of July fireworks still on for Saturday in Barbourville, London











While several local cities have canceled their Fourth of July festivities, including: Corbin, Williamsburg and Jellico, Independence Day celebrations will still take place in London and Barbourville Saturday, but in a scaled-down fashion.

In other words, fireworks will still take place in London and Barbourville, but there won’t be much else in terms of festivities.

London’s scaled down version of the Red, White and Boom celebration will be at College Park off of Ky. 192 next to the Laurel County Library.

No other activities are planned besides the fireworks.

The fireworks show begins at dusk, and there will be limited parking available within the College Park campus starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Guests will be asked to stay in or near their vehicles, and parents will not be permitted to drop off their youth.

The Wellness Park will be closed and there will be no restroom facilities available.

The gigantic fireworks display can be experienced from many areas around College Park, including Ky. 192 and East Fourth Street.

“This year so far has been a strange and disappointing one in many respects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we want to give residents something to celebrate on Independence Day,” said London Mayor Troy Rudder. “We felt it necessary to continue the tradition with a fantastic fireworks show, with some modifications to protect the public.”

The fireworks will be choreographed to a patriotic music soundtrack aired on WWEL Sam 103.9 radio.

Barbourville festivities

Barbourville will offer a few more Fourth of July festivities Saturday, in addition to the fireworks display, which is planned at dusk in City Park.

A July 4 fireworks display is planned that will last about 25 minutes.

“We’ve had many discussions with surrounding cities, but at this time, we decided to move forward,” said Barbourville Mayor David Thompson citing the length of time people have stayed home and how state guidelines are easing in relation to gatherings.

“Everything is subject to change, of course,” added Thompson referring to orders from Gov. Andy Beshear and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

“We will follow CDC guidelines with six-foot social distancing, and we encourage people to wear masks and stay inside their cars where possible. The park as a whole will be closed. There will be no events in the park. Both street entrances will be closed.”

Earlier that day, Thompson said Knox Street Thunder and the Dirty South Trucks show will return to the Court Square from 5 – 10 p.m. There will be food vendors and a photographer on site at the truck and Jeep show.