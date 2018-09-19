Fourth-month investigation leads to meth bust on AG Road













A four-month-long investigation led to a large methamphetamine bust in southern Laurel County over the weekend, and two people are facing felony drug trafficking charges after being arrested by police.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, Detectives James Sizemore and Bryon Lawson seized 28.5 ounces of “suspected crystal methamphetamine” from a vehicle on American Greeting Card road at about 1:40 am Saturday.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence on the road where more suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and baggies were discovered.

Taken into custody were Tammy M. Vest, 42, of Frankfort; and James Woods, 55, of Corbin.

Vest was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (first degree, second offense).

Woods was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (first degree, second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Vest in being detained in lieu of $25,000 cash bond. Woods is in jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Assisting at the scene and on the investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Landry Collett.

Also assisting were agents from ATF, DEA agents from the London office, and Kentucky State police Interdiction Team.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.