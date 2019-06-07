Fourth Annual Burger Week starts Monday











Monday marks the beginning of the most wonderful week of the year for lovers of meat on a bun as the fourth annual “Burger Week” kicks off in Corbin.

Ten locally owned restaurants have taken up the challenge to create the best tasting, most unique burger in town.

The entries include:

The Caboose Sport Tavern with its Baby Bourbon Burgers

The Depot on Main with its Bloody Mary Burger

Seasons with its Old Fashioned Burger

Shep’s Place with Shep’s Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Si Senor with its Si Senor Burger

Travis’ Café with its Dijon Crunch Burger

The Wrigley Taproom and Eatery with its Hellraiser Burger

Old Town Grill with its OTG Brisket Burger

Bubby’s BBQ with its Texas Style BBQ Burger

JonEvan Jack’s with its Summer Breeze Burger.

“I think everyone is in it to win it, and showcase their chef’s skills,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, who organizes the event. “They really have fun with it.”

JonEvan Jack’s, which took home the trophy, will be trying to defend the title and keep the traveling trophy in its possession.

“It is about bragging rights,” Kriebel said.

The burgers are priced at $5 and some restaurants have elected to include a side such as French fries.

The restaurants have been asked to have the burgers available during operating hours, though patrons are asked to be understanding if it is not available on a particular day or at a certain time because of unforeseen circumstances.

The winner is determined by the diners, who may go online at www.corbinkytourism.com to vote for their favorite burger.

Kriebel said the event began in 2014 with the goal of enticing more customers to try more of the area restaurants.

“It is good exposure for the participating restaurants,” Kriebel said.