Posted On October 25, 2017 By Mark White

The Whitley County Fiscal Court honored four-year-old Kimberly Behnen recently for calling 911 during a family emergency last month.

During its Oct. 17 monthly meeting, the fiscal court recognized Behnen with a Outstanding Hero plaque of recognition.

“We have a very, very special guest with us tonight. We have a Miss Kimberly. Miss Kimberly is a hero,” Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said while introducing Behnen. “Miss Kimberly during a family emergency during the middle of the night dialed 911 to get help for her mommy.”

White noted that he, Whitley County EMS, including EMTs Greg Penning and Doug Johnson, who responded to the call, and Whitley County E911 Dispatcher Dorman Patrick Jr., who handled the call, all wanted to honor Behnen for her efforts.

“You did a fantastic job,” Whitley County EMS Director Kelly Harrison told Behnen during the meeting.

Harrison said that the incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

“Her parents had worked with her a little bit about using 911. She saw her mother (Tessa) was sick. She picked up the phone and dialed it. She said her mom was sick and needed to go to the doctor,” Harrison said.

“I just thought it was remarkable her four years old, now five. She knew enough to dial 911 and get her mother some help. I just think it was great.”

In addition to a plaque of recognition, Behnen was also presented with a coloring book and a birthday card. She turned five years old around the time of the meeting.

Also during the meeting, the fiscal court awarded a $48,500 bid to Randy Rains for construction of the Croley Bend Boat Ramp.

Rains was the only bidder on the project, but White noted the bid amount was substantially under the engineer’s estimate.

“There is a grant that will pay for most of the project,” White said.

The Whitley County Tourism Commission will pay for the remainder of the work.

Construction started Thursday on the access road for the ramp.

“We hope to have this project done this season and be ready for fishing this next year,” White added. “A lot of people are very excited about this project. It has taken us about two years to get it through all the federal regulations and hurdles but it looks like we have made it.”

In addition, during the meeting the fiscal court awarded a bid to ABR Construction to build a patio roof at the Whitley County Judicial Center.

White noted that as the building has settled, there is one spot in the Whitley County Circuit Clerk’s Office, which is leaking.

The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) will completely fund the project.

In other business, the fiscal court recognized Rockholds Community Church and presented them with a Litter Lieutenant’s certificate for helping pick up trash.