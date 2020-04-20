Four Whitley County COVID-19 patients now released from isolation











In regards to COVID-19 cases in Whitley County, health department officials released some good news Monday afternoon as four of the seven diagnosed patients have now been released from isolation.

Whitley County’s most recent case was a non-hospitalized adult whose diagnosis was announced Thursday.

“We ask that people stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19. When you must be away from home, stay at least 6 feet from people you don’t live with,” said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department Director.

