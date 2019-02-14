Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Four volunteer fire departments respond to Gray trailer fire Thursday

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

West Knox and Lily firefighter started out what proved to be a busy Thursday morning as part of a four-department effort against a trailer fire in Gray.

Four fire departments battled this Gray trailer fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on South Ky. 233 off of U.S. 25E at about 8:10 a.m.

“It was fully involved when we pulled up,” said West Knox Battalion Chief Charlie Jackson.

While Lily was paged to the scene per the departments’ mutual aid agreement, Bailey Switch and Corbin Fire departments were also called for manpower.

“It was just one of those times where we were short on manpower,” Jackson said noting the time of the day severely limited the response from Lily and West Knox as so many firefighters were at work.

Jackson said the firefighters that initially responded were able to attack the fire and knock down the flames.

When additional manpower arrived on the scene, a crew was sent inside to finish extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene approximately two hours performing salvage and overhaul.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin firefighters battle Fifth Street Road blaze

Posted On 13 Feb 2019
, By
0

Five departments called to battle Thursday house fire in north Corbin

Posted On 07 Feb 2019
, By
0

Space heater suspected cause of Thursday morning fire

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
, By
0

Knox deputies responding to drug complaint find heroin, pills

Posted On 28 Jan 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal