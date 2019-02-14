Four volunteer fire departments respond to Gray trailer fire Thursday













West Knox and Lily firefighter started out what proved to be a busy Thursday morning as part of a four-department effort against a trailer fire in Gray.

Firefighters were called to the scene on South Ky. 233 off of U.S. 25E at about 8:10 a.m.

“It was fully involved when we pulled up,” said West Knox Battalion Chief Charlie Jackson.

While Lily was paged to the scene per the departments’ mutual aid agreement, Bailey Switch and Corbin Fire departments were also called for manpower.

“It was just one of those times where we were short on manpower,” Jackson said noting the time of the day severely limited the response from Lily and West Knox as so many firefighters were at work.

Jackson said the firefighters that initially responded were able to attack the fire and knock down the flames.

When additional manpower arrived on the scene, a crew was sent inside to finish extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene approximately two hours performing salvage and overhaul.