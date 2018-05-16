Previous Story
Four out of eight defendants in jail contraband case enter pleas
Posted On 16 May 2018
Tag: Gary Ray Smiddy, Gary Roscoe Smiddy, Ivan Musgrove, jail contraband conspiracy, jail contraband ring, Jordan Musgrove, Marshall Staten, Melissa Smiddy, one enters Alford plea, one released on bond, Peggy L. Smiddy, Rachel Worley, three fail drug tests, three plead guilty, Whitley County Detention Center
Eight defendants were scheduled to stand trial Monday morning in connection with an alleged conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the Whitley County Detention Center in 2016, but instead four of them entered plea agreements, and three others were held in contempt of court for failing court ordered drug tests.