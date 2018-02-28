Four new shows announced for The Arena













Four new shows have been announced for The Arena in Corbin.

Arena Director Kristi Balla announced that the “I Love the 90’s” Tour, featuring Salt N Pepa, All 4 One, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC, will take to the stage April 13, country comedian Rodney Carrington will perform April 27, Sesame Street Live will be at the venue on Saturday, May 5, and Christian group Tenth Avenue North, will take the stage May 10.

Balla said with the median age of the population in the area being 40, music from the 90’s would be very popular with people in their 30s and 40s.

“It is going to be so much fun,” Balla said.

Balla said though it was not the biggest crowd the Arena has seen, the concert featuring Hip Hop artist Flo Rida drew a very lively and excited crowd.

“That was on Easter weekend, which was my fault,” Balla said of the Flo Rida concert.

Carrington is a comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, selling more than three million copies.

Carrington starred in his own television sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC.

In addition, he co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the movie, “Beer for My Horses.”

“I’ve had a lot of people request him,” Balla said of Carrington.

“He fits the area better than most other comedians,” she added.

Balla said tickets for Carrington will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at The Arena box office and online at ticketmaster.com.

Because of the subject matter, audience members must be at least 18 years old to attend.

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party features all of your favorite Sesame Street characters including: Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch taking part in the “furriest party in the neighborhood.”

Balla said Tenth Avenue North is coming to The Arena as part of its “Over and Underneath” 10th Anniversary Tour with special guests We Are Messengers.

“These are the same people that have brought us Casting Crowns,” Balla said when asked how Corbin was added to the tour.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $35.

As with concerts such as Casting Crowns, Balla said a special group rate will be available for church groups and other large groups. Tickets for these groups will be available at a cost of $15.

Contact The Arena box office at (606) 258-2020 for information on how to secure the group rate.

Balla said only a few tickets remain for the WWE Live “Road to WrestleMania” event on March 10, and Cole Swindell’s “Reason to Drink” tour on March 24.

According to Ticketmaster.com, less than 700 tickets remain for the WWE event, and just over 200 tickets remain for Swindell.

Balla said she is continuing to work on more events.

“It is an ongoing process,” Balla said.