Four Corbin-area voting precincts changed











If you live in or around Corbin and plan to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election, then you probably want to pay attention to this story.

Because of the closure of Corbin Central Elementary School and Corbin Intermediate School since the May Primary Election, Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz has announced the moving of four voting precincts to new locations.

South Corbin Precinct #15 and Corbin South Ward Precinct #32, which were both previously at the Corbin Intermediate School, and Corbin Central Elementary Precinct #45 and Masterstown Precinct #33, which were both previously at Corbin Central Elementary School, are all moving.

South Corbin Precinct #15 is moving to the new Corbin Elementary School at Corbin Traditional School (the old middle school building on Kentucky Avenue). This location already has one other voting precinct Corbin Precinct #41. The address for the new precinct is 706 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin.

Corbin South Ward Precinct #32, Masterstown Precinct #33 and Corbin Central Elementary Precinct #45 are all moving to the old Corbin Civic Center off Gordon Hill. The address for the Corbin Civic Center is 128 Civic Center Drive, Corbin.

“There will be signs for each precinct. It is important that you know the name of your precinct or your precinct number,” Schwartz explained.

If there is a line, then people may get in the wrong line if they don’t know their precinct name or number, and then have to stand in line at a second precinct in order to go vote, Schwartz warned.

If you are unsure what the name or number of your voting precinct is, you can contact Schwartz’s office in Williamsburg at 549-6002 or 549-6003, or her office in Corbin at 528-0099 to find out.

“Call any of those numbers and we can look their precinct name and number up, and that will help the voter not to be standing in line at the wrong precinct,” she added.

Absentee voting already underway

Absentee voting started Tuesday for those who will be out of town on Election Day, or will be unable to go to the polls and vote that day due to a planned surgery or some other medical procedure.

Absentee voting can be done at Schwartz’s offices located in the old courthouse in Williamsburg, or at her branch office adjacent to Corbin City Hall during regular business hours between now and the close of business on Monday, Nov. 4.

Schwartz’s offices are open on Mondays from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Voters, who need an absentee or disability ballot mailed to them, are encouraged to call either of Schwartz’s offices during regular business hours.