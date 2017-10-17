Posted On October 17, 2017 By Dean Manning

Friday is the deadline to submit an application for one of Corbin’s three allocated quota retail drink licenses and, as of Tuesday afternoon, four applications have been submitted.

Felts Music Place on Fifth Street Road has joined Austin City Saloon, The Depot on Main and attorney David O. Smith in submitting applications.

Chuck Felts, who will serve as the general manager of the business founded by his parents, Leland and Pat in 1986, said the goal is to return the business to its heyday, while offering adult beverages to those who would like to enjoy that along with the music.

“People have begged us and begged us to open back up and bring back the live music,” Chuck Felts said adding that along with multiple house bands, Felts Music Place has hosted multiple musicians who have gone on to bigger things.

Among them is Roger Eaton who is now playing with the Oak Ridge Boys band, Will Schneider, who is now writing music in Nashville and the Main Street Band.

“We will possibly mix up the music genres to draw in some new fans,” Chuck Felts said.

Felts said the goal is to have the venue open around the first of the year. While there would be updates to the décor, he said he wants to honor the history of Felts Music Place.

One thing that would change is the rules on smoking.

With Felts coming into the Corbin city limits in order to be eligible for one of the licenses, it will be subject to the city ordinance banning smoking inside public places.

“We will be adding a smoking deck,” Felts said.

Felts said there will be a simple food menu available, though details are still in the works.

“If we don’t get one of the quota licenses, we may still look at a restaurant license,” Felts said.

Felts said the location off of Interstate 75 makes it a great location for what he has in mind.

“We are right in a good spot,” Felts said explaining he expects to draw traffic from the area hotels, and visitors to Cumberland Falls in addition to the locals.

The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Lisa Cradic and Billy Messer, who own The Depot on Main, are seeking to open “L&N 1056 Sports Bar and Tavern in the space that adjoins the existing restaurant.

Smith said his place would be located at property he owns at 1823 South Main Street.

Renovations have been ongoing in the three storefronts Smith purchased in 2012.

Josh Brock, co-owner of Austin City Saloon in Lexington, announced plans to bring a new location to the former Tri-County Pawn and Vacuum property at 302 North Main Street.

Applications will be reviewed by the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control officials, who will then decide who will receive one of the three licenses.

As part of the application process, the applicants must explain why the business should receive one of the licenses.

There is no timetable for a decision to be rendered on who will receive the licenses.