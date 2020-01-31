Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Former Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell receives clean 2018 tax audit

Posted On 31 Jan 2020
Former Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell received a clean bill of financial health in an audit released Thursday by Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon’s office regarding the sheriff’s 2018 tax settlement.

“The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses,” Harmon wrote in the audit.

State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the former sheriff’s settlement presents fairly the taxes charged, credited, and paid in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The former sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period April 17, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, auditors noted.

The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.

The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website.

