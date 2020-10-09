Former north Corbin steakhouse damaged by fire Friday morning











The former Western Sizzlin’ Steakhouse in north Corbin was severely damaged by fire early Friday morning.

West Knox firefighters were called to the scene on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. at approximately 12:30 a.m.

“It was about 50 percent involved,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker explaining that flames were pouring from the front of the building in what was the dining room and kitchen areas.

Baker said firefighters worked for approximately 45 minutes to knock down the flames, and were on scene until approximately 3:30 a.m. performing salvage and overhaul.

“We got it stopped at the front of the building,” Baker said adding that firefighters were working to protect several tiny house models that are on display nearby.

While a nearby business owner reported seeing squatters frequently go in and out of the building, Baker said there was no one inside at the time.

The restaurant has been closed and the building vacant for a number of years.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

“There was no electricity or utilities on in the building,” Baker said.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.