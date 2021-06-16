Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Former News Journal Sports Editor dies at 67

Posted On 16 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Former News Journal Sports Editor Jim McAlister died Tuesday at the age of 67.

McAlister spent 10 years as the sports editor, covering Corbin, Whitley County, Williamsburg and Lynn Camp from 2003 to 2013.

McAlister won numerous Kentucky Press Association awards for his work during his time with The News Journal.

McAlister had previously worked for The Sentinel-Echo in London.

In addition, McAlister co-founded Kentucky Prep Softball to promote high school fastpitch softball across the state.

As part of that, McAlister tabulated the votes for the weekly top 25, created and managed the East-West All Star Game, created and managed the Kentucky-Tennessee All Star Game, and put together a Kentucky High School Softball Preview.

McAlister was a native of Eminence.

In 2009, he was inducted into the Eminence High School Hall of Fame.

He graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in journalism in 1978.

McAlister is survived by his wife, Cathy Jo, son, Joey and numerous friends.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Long time Corbin doctor remembered

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
, By
0

Maybe vaccination law is needed?

Posted On 08 Feb 2019
, By
0

Corbin man who was struck by SUV Thursday has died

Posted On 12 Dec 2016
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal