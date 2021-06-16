Former News Journal Sports Editor dies at 67











Former News Journal Sports Editor Jim McAlister died Tuesday at the age of 67.

McAlister spent 10 years as the sports editor, covering Corbin, Whitley County, Williamsburg and Lynn Camp from 2003 to 2013.

McAlister won numerous Kentucky Press Association awards for his work during his time with The News Journal.

McAlister had previously worked for The Sentinel-Echo in London.

In addition, McAlister co-founded Kentucky Prep Softball to promote high school fastpitch softball across the state.

As part of that, McAlister tabulated the votes for the weekly top 25, created and managed the East-West All Star Game, created and managed the Kentucky-Tennessee All Star Game, and put together a Kentucky High School Softball Preview.

McAlister was a native of Eminence.

In 2009, he was inducted into the Eminence High School Hall of Fame.

He graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in journalism in 1978.

McAlister is survived by his wife, Cathy Jo, son, Joey and numerous friends.