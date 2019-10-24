Former Laurel County school teacher facing additional sex-related charges











A former Laurel County school teacher, who was indicted in August on a sodomy charge, is facing additional sex-related charges.

Mark A. Felts, 54, of Corbin, was named in a superseding indictment returned Friday in Laurel Circuit Court.

Felts is now facing six counts of first-degree sexual abuse in connection with a second victim.

According to the indictment, Felts, who served as Choral Director at South Laurel High School for 29 years before retiring in March, allegedly subjected the teen, who was under the age of 18, to sexual contact, “and the defendant being a person of authority or position of special trust.”

Each charge alleges a separate incident between March 2015 and February 2017.

Both indictments were returned after London Police Detective Stacy Anderkin presented the results of her investigation directly to the grand jury.

Felts also faces one count of third-degree sodomy for allegedly engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with a teen less than 18, and the defendant being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust.”

Felts is scheduled to appear in Laurel Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 for a status hearing.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:

• Bobby Lee Chancellor, 58, of Williamsburg is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant – fourth offense, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain automobile insurance, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chancellor on Aug. 12 after he was found passed out in the roadway outside his vehicle on Ky. 1223 in north Corbin.

“Male subject stated that the truck broke down but nothing wrong with it,” Deputy Jake Miller wrote in the arrest citation.

“Male stated that he was drunk and that his deputy and self knew that,” Miller stated.

Chancellor has previously been in May 2013, June 2013, and Dec. 2015.

• Rodney Lynn Bowling, 38, of Keavy, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, but less than $10,000, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, speeding, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Toby Lee Gray, 38, of Corbin, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, but less than $10,000, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Joshua Good, 33, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.