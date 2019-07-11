Former Knox Co. Magistrate arrested on federal drug charges











On July 11, 2019 former Knox County Magistrate, Jerry “Rabbit” Cox, was arrested on a federal indictment warrant for six counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances – Hydrocodone. Mr. Cox turned himself over to the custody of the DEA at 11:00 this morning.

The alleged drug transactions occurred while Mr. Cox was a sitting Magistrate in Knox County. These charges are the result of a joint investigation between Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and the DEA.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigative unit consisting of Detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.