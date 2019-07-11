Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Former Knox Co. Magistrate arrested on federal drug charges

Posted On 11 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Jerry “Rabbit” Cox

On July 11, 2019 former Knox County Magistrate, Jerry “Rabbit” Cox, was arrested on a federal indictment warrant for six counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances – Hydrocodone.  Mr. Cox turned himself over to the custody of the DEA at 11:00 this morning.

The alleged drug transactions occurred while Mr. Cox was a sitting Magistrate in Knox County.  These charges are the result of a joint investigation between Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and the DEA.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigative unit consisting of Detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal