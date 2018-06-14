Former Forcht Leadership speaker critically ill













Charles Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative columnist and Forcht Group of Kentucky Leadership Series speaker at the University of the Cumberlands in 2013, announced on Friday, June 8th that he has just weeks to live after a recurrence of cancer.

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me,” Krauthammer, 68, said in a statement. The former physician underwent surgery in August 2017 to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen.

“There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, but now it has returned which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly,” he added. “My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”