By Teresa Brooks

Recently, Wilbert “Bert” Siler and his wife, Bessie of the Rockholds community traveled to Old Fort, NC to visit Bessie’s brother, Dr. George Ellis and his wife Joyce.

During their enjoyable visit, Bert learned that his great niece, Hannah Ellis had been selected as Vice President of the FFA, (Future Farmers of America), Chapter of McDowell High School in North Carolina on May 12, 2017. The information pleased and surprised Bert, as he held the same position many years ago here in Whitley County.

During Bert’s high school years, he belonged to the FFA, Chapter of the Poplar Creek High School, and approximately 60 years ago, Bert was elected Vice President of that chapter. He also served 52 years on the Farm Bureau Board in Whitley County. Farm Bureau has been a major supporter of the Future Farmers of America.

In 1962, Bert married his best friend, Bessie Ellis of the Goldbug, KY community. He has been a farmer for the majority of his life, raising livestock such as pigs and chickens, while growing tobacco, corn, hay, etc.

Bert and Bessie live in their 150 year old ancestral home, which was built by Bert’s grandfather. The home sits on approximately 175+ acres of land.

Bessie taught school for approximately 27 years. The first three years were at several one room schoolhouses, before she settled in to teach at Poplar Creek Elementary School.

Bessie retired in May 1990 after 24 years at Poplar Creek.