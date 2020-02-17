Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Former Corbin Utilities Commission worker files suit against the agency

Posted On 17 Feb 2020
A former Corbin Utilities employee with 27 years of service to the company is suing the utilities commission and its members for wrongful termination and violation of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act.

Melissa Finley, who served as office manager and bookkeeper, filed the lawsuit in Whitley Circuit Court, claiming she was fired from her job after she reported illegal and/or wrongful business practices on the part of CUC Board Chair Terry Joe Martin.

