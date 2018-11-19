Former Corbin Police Chief David Campbell died Sunday













Former Corbin Police Chief David Campbell has died.

Campbell, who spent 37 years in law enforcement, including seven as Corbin police chief, retired in Dec. 2016.

“I have enjoyed the department and the guys,” Campbell said of his time with Corbin Police in an interview soon after his retirement.

Campbell died Sunday.

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick worked as a detective during Campbell’s tenure as chief.

“He care about every one of the officers at the department,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick added that Campbell was one of the most kind, caring and generous people he has ever met.

“I have seen him, on numerous occasions, take money out of his own pocket to help someone,” Hedrick said.

“Today I lost a true and trusted friend,” former Corbin City Commissioner Joe Butch White posted on his Facebook page.

“Corbin, America and the world has lost the biggest kid at heart,” said Randall “Rambo” Broughton, Jr. upon hearing of Campbell’s passing.

Prior to coming on as chief in 2009, Campbell spent 30 years working with Kentucky State Police.

He retired from the KSP and law enforcement, returning at the police chief after nine years.

For further information, including funeral arrangements, see Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal.