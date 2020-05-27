Former Corbin Mayor Eric Burgan passes away











Corbin’s youngest-ever mayor passed away earlier this week at the age of 68.

Eric Burgan was elected as Mayor of Corbin in February of 1981 in a special election that took place after the passing of Mayor R.C. Miller. At the time of his election he was serving on the Corbin City Commission at only 30 years of age.

Burgan was a Corbin High School graduate, and is a member of the 1997 Redhound Hall of Fame class along with other members of the school’s 1969 football team. He was employed by American Greetings for 48 years, working at the Corbin plant from the time he was 20-years-old until he transferred to Greenville, TN in the mid-2000’s.

Burgan retired nearly seven years ago for health reasons, and returned to Corbin to live with his daughter, Kari Burgan-Doctor, and her family. He battled kidney failure, and was on dialysis for the past year. He passed away Monday at the University of Kentucky Hospital of an undiagnosed heart condition.

“It has been an honor to take care of dad,” Burgan’s daughter said of living with her father for the past several years. “We got to have him as part of our household. I took care of him, and he took care of me. We were able to reconnect, and really build our relationship.”

Other members of the Burgan-Doctor household mourning Eric’s loss are son-in-law Joe, and grandchildren Eric, Piper, Tucker and Allie. The family is inviting the local community to participate in a celebration of life event this Saturday, May 30, at their home, located off of McFadden Drive in Corbin. Those interested can offer their condolences with a brief drive-by, or if possible, they can park to visit and enjoy a refreshment beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manger Ministry at Central Baptist Church, or to the Corbin Backpack Program.