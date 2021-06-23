Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Former Corbin Housing Authority director indicted for theft

Posted On 23 Jun 2021
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a former Corbin Housing Authority Director Monday over allegations that he took a total of $119,629.53 through a variety of means over a three-year period.

