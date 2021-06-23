Previous Story
Former Corbin Housing Authority director indicted for theft
Posted On 23 Jun 2021
Comment: 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a former Corbin Housing Authority Director Monday over allegations that he took a total of $119,629.53 through a variety of means over a three-year period.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us