Former Corbin City Commissioner Kyle Kersey dead at 90













Former Corbin City Commissioner Kyle Kersey died Sunday at age 90.

The Virginia native worked as a network test engineer at AT&T and served on the city commission in the 1980s

In his spare time, Kersey was involved in the Optimist Club Little League Program.

“He gave a lot of time to kids,” Kersey’s son, Mike said. “He really enjoyed it.”

During his six-year tenure on the city commission, Kersey was involved with the relocation of Baptist Regional Medical Center to its current location.

In 1986, the new hospital opened off of Cumberland Falls Hwy. replacing the old Corbin Municipal Hospital on Bishop Street.

Kyle Kersey is survived by his wife, May, sons Mike and Steven, and a daughter, Beth Hagerty. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the O’Neil – Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.