Former Corbin City Commissioner dies at 81











Former Corbin City Commissioner Ed Tye died Saturday at the age of 81.

Tye served on the commission for 23 years, off and on, losing by one vote in the 2018 election.

In that time, Tye was involved in multiple project, including the creek walk along Lynn Camp Creek that is named in his honor.

The project, which began in 2003, stretches from the Engineer Street Bridge to Rotary Park.

“Some people gave up on it, but Ed never did,” said then Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney when the creek walk was named in Tye’s honor in 2017.

“Now it is one of the most visited areas in this town,” McBurney noted.

Tye said in a 2018 interview that the construction of the Corbin bypass and the Master Street overpass also ranked among the projects of which he was most proud.

“I’m extremely proud of my 23 years,” Tye said at the time.

Tye was also proud of his military service.

He would regularly be seen around town sporting a hat noting his service as part of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules air crew.

Tye served 20 years in the Air Force, as a flight engineer. He earned three Distinguished Flying Crosses for Valor during his service, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.

After returning to Corbin in 1979, Tye served as director of the Corbin Senior Citizens Center and later, helped to found the Corbin Backpack Program.

The backpack program provides food to children in need to take home over the weekend.

The food bags are placed in the children’s backpacks as they leave school on Friday afternoon.

In addition to Corbin Independent Schools, the program serves children in Knox County and Whitley County school systems.

“He was a good man who loved his town and his country,” said Corbin City Commissioner Trent Knuckles on Tye’s passing. “He will be very badly missed!”

“Ed devoted his life to service to our country, our city and his family,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “He spent hours upon hours with Corbin Community Backpack and was a tireless advocate for that program. We thank Ed and his loving wife Sam for all they’ve done to make Corbin a better place to live.”

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Corbin Presbyterian Church where Tye was a member.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the church.

Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.