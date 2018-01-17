Former Corbin BOE member, car salesman Reasor dies at age of 98













A former member of the Corbin Board of Education, local car salesman and prominent Corbin citizen passed away last week at age 98.

Baker E. Reasor, who died January 9 in Clarksville, Tennessee, was laid to rest Sunday in Corbin

During his career in the car business, Reasor was also involved in multiple community activities and was known to be a big supporter of Corbin schools and Redhounds sports teams.

Clyde Burchette, who taught at Corbin High School, said Reasor was instrumental in starting the Redhound tradition in the 50’s and 60’s.

“He had expectations. He was able to support the program and get it moving in the right direction,” Burchette said.

“Everything was for the kids and to have a good program,” Burchette added.

“When Corbin won the state football championship in 1955, the Redhound Varsity Club voted to give him a championship ring and make him an honorary member of the team,” said Don Estep who described Reasor as one of his best friends.

Estep recalled a time when Reasor, who was a season ticket holder to University of Kentucky football, gave him his tickets to the Wildcats game against Vanderbilt.

“At halftime, the cameras were pointed at his seats and it was announced that the people sitting there had won a big blue microwave oven,” Estep recalled adding that he tried to give the prize to Reasor, but he refused.

“My daughter still has that microwave to this day,” Estep said.

Reasor served on the school board between 1957 and 1969, during which the board approved the construction of Central Elementary.

Burchette said Reasor’s support of the Redhounds in the classroom was well known.

“He was proud of our school system and our kids,” Burchette said. “He was very pleased with any success.”

Reasor served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Corbin.

Reasor is survived by his wife, Signe, two sons, Eddie and Warren, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.