Forget cats in a tree, Corbin Fire Department rescues dog in a pipe











Area law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to McDonald’s on Master Street to rescue a dog that had become stuck in a drainage pipe.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and Corbin Police blocked off traffic in the area around the manhole leading to the drainage pipe as Corbin firefighters worked to get the dog, know known as, “Marshall” freed

“We were probably out there about an hour,” said Corbin Fire Captain James Smith, one of the firefighters who crawled inside the pipe to fish out Marshall.

The situation began at approximately 4 p.m. when Robin Pierce from Woof Pack Educational League, received a call about Marshall running through the busy traffic in the area.

Pierce contacted Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith to request a deputy for traffic control as she and Christina Corder attempted to catch the dog.

When the duo arrived, they saw Marshall lying on the grass in front of McDonald’s.

Knox County Deputy Sgt. Carl Frith arrived within 10 minutes to help.

“He pulled up right in front of Marshall, but when he hit his blue lights, Marshall got scared and took off,” Pierce said. “He ended up going into the drainage ditch. It was full of water.”

As the trio tried to determine what to do next, Pierce said several other Knox County deputies arrived on the scene to see if Frith needed assistance. They were soon joined by Corbin Police, who had heard the call on the radio and came to help.

“One of the Corbin officers called for the Corbin Fire Department,” Pierce said, adding she was surprised when the fire truck arrived and Smith and Lt. Trevor Allen suited up and worked to get Marshall out of the pipe.

Pierce said Marshall had no collar or tags

“We are not sure if he had been dumped or was a stray,” Pierce said.

He has been place in foster care. He was groomed Tuesday and will go to the vet for a checkup in the coming days.

While he will be put up for adoption, Pierce said Marshall has one special person in his life at the head of the line.

“Captain James Smith wants to adopt him,” Piece said.

“When we were trying to figure out what to call him, we talked about naming him James. Pierce said. “Captain Smith said ‘don’t do that. Call him Marshall!’”

Pierce said it appears Marshall is a mix of golden retriever and great pyrenees

Pierce said she was amazed by the time and dedication of both the police and the firefighters.

Pierce offered her thanks to Frith, Deputy Elijah Broughton, Court Security Officer Ashley Banfield, Corbin Police Officers, Ken Proffitt and Brad Prewitt, and James Smith, Eric Philpot, Trevor Allen, Tyler Tye, Ben Craft, Tommy McDaniel and Stephen Hunter with the Corbin Fire Department.

“Everyone stayed there until the bitter end,” Pierce said.

“When I asked the firefighters about doing this, “Captain Philpot said, ‘A rescue is a rescue.’”

“They were all just great,” she said.

In addition, Pierce said a longtime supporter of Woof Pack, Melvin Brock, arrived to see if there was anything he could do to help.

“He said he saw it on Facebook.”.