Forest Service waives recreation fees for Veteran’s Day











Nov. 6, 2019 – In honor of Veterans Day, the Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at several recreation areas. The fee waivers apply to all forest visitors at designated locations.

“We want to especially recognize our nation’s veterans and enlisted military members on Veterans Day,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We truly appreciate their honorable service and the sacrifices they have made for our country.

“On this special holiday, I hope our service men and women find the opportunity to visit our forest and enjoy some outdoor recreational time with their families,” said Olsen.

On Monday, November 11 no fee is required at the following day-use sites:

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur ATV Trail – Bath County

Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Laurel River Lake boat ramps – Laurel and Whitley counties

Cave Run Lake boat ramps – Bath, Rowan and Menifee counties

Overnight camping fees are also waived at the following national forest locations:

Red River Gorge – Powell, Menifee and Wolfe counties

Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Clear Creek Campground – Bath County

Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County

In the Red River Gorge, backcountry campers staying overnight on Monday are not required to have a fee permit.