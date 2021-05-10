Forcht Group donates building to Corbin Independent Schools











With the continued growth of Corbin Independent Schools, the school system has outgrown the available space for the staff and administrators at the central office on Roy Kidd Ave.

Relief is on the way as Forcht Group of Kentucky has donated the two-story building on Barbourville Street to the school system.

The building, known as the Hacker Building, previously housed Corbin United Effort, but has been rented out for a number of times.

Forcht Group of Kentucky Founder, Chairman and CEO Terry Forcht said the building’s location on Barbourville Street near Campbell Field and the central office made the school system the ideal choice to receive the building.

“We felt they might need it,” Forcht said.

Superintendent Dave Cox said the plan is for the school system to use it for annex office space for the central office.

“We are packed in where we are right now,” Cox said emphasizing that the building will not replace the central office building on Roy Kidd Ave.

“We have all of the records jammed in the basement,” Cox said of the central office noting there are multiple filing cabinets full of paperwork the school system is required to retain.

Cox said the building will require a number of upgrades and renovations.

“Some of the offices are really big,” Cox said adding that there is no fiberoptic cable running to the building.