Forcht Group executives attend opening days













Top, attending the Lexington Legends Opening Night on April 5th from the Forcht Group of Kentucky were, left to right, Laurie Shockley, Marion Forcht, Leslie Jarvis, John Shockley, Eddie Woodruff, Terry Forcht, Craig Shockley, Roger Alsip, and Justin Badeau. Above, Attending the Opening Day at Keeneland in Lexington on April 6th were, left to right, Charlene Powell, Tom Hourigan, Rodney Shockley, Marion Forcht, Terry Forcht, Laurie Shockley, Debbie Reynolds, Greg Horsman, Leslie Jarvis, Roger Alsip, and Eddie Woodruff.