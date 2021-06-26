Forcht companies named Best Places to Work in Kentucky











Forcht Bank and Forcht Broadcasting were both named Best Places to Work (BPTW) in Kentucky at the annual BPTW Awards Dinner in Lexington on June 17. In the final rankings, Forcht Bank was named #20 in the medium-size company category and Forcht Broadcasting was #26 in the small-size company category.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Forcht Bank has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky, and the first year for Forcht Broadcasting.

“It’s an honor to have been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for the seventh year in a row,” stated Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Bank President and CEO. “We pride ourselves on having created an organization where people are not only excited to come to work every day but also inspired to grow professionally.”

Forcht Bank is a Kentucky-owned community bank with approximately $1.5 billion in assets and 26 banking offices in 13 community markets, including: Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, Hamilton and Green.

Forcht Broadcasting operates 26 radio stations in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

“This award confirms what we’ve believed for a long time – that Forcht Broadcasting is a great place to work,” said Forcht Broadcasting President Mike Tarter.