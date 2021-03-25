Forcht Broadcasting makes annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list











Forcht Broadcasting, a Kentucky based radio group serving nine markets in three states, is excited to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2021. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance recently announced the 100 Kentucky companies that made their 17th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list.

Forcht Broadcasting is the proud parent company of WHOP Radio (Hopkinsville), WCKQ FM, WGRK FM, WTCO AM/FM (Campbellsville/Greensburg), WAIN Radio (Columbia), WYKY FM, WTLO AM/FM (Somerset), WWEL FM, WANV FM. WFTG AM/FM (London), WXKQ FM, WTCW AM/FM (Whitesburg), WSIP FM/AM, WKLW FM, and WKYH AM FM (Whitesburg) in Kentucky.

Forcht Broadcasting has developed a brand for “Radio’s new way of doing business.” The radio group offers on-air, legacy radio experiences and provides all-inclusive, multi-media digital and marketing platforms for partners.

Mike Tarter, President/CEO of Forcht Broadcasting, says the Forcht Broadcasting radio team is one of the best in not only Kentucky, but also in the country. “Our radio team has some of the best veterans and newcomers in the radio industry in America. Our small market radio group functions like a large radio group most of the time, and our communities and partners come first. We are one of the best places to work because we have the best people on our team, and we are honored to have been selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky.”

Forcht Broadcasting Vice-President Amy Stroud also congratulates the radio team on the announcement.

“Our team has worked hard over the past several years to expand our experiences and ensure we take our partners’ stories everywhere listeners get information and entertainment. We have the best radio professionals in the business on our Forcht team, and we thank everyone who selected Forcht Broadcasting as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky.”

Forcht Broadcasting’s ranking in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2021 list will be announced at an awards dinner on June 17th at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit bestplacestoworkky.com.