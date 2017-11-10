Forcht Broadcasting holds first annual awards dinner

Forcht Broadcasting held its first annual awards dinner on November 4th at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. Several stations and individuals were honored for their work in 2017.

The award for Station of the Year was presented to WYKY-FM, one of Forcht Broadcasting’s Somerset stations.

Pictured (at left) accepting the award for WYKY-FM are Amy Stroud, Vice President of Forcht Broadcasting, Terry Forcht, Chairman/CEO of the Forcht Group/owner of Forcht Broadcasting, Mike Tarter, President/CEO of Forcht Broadcasting, and Greg Moore, Program Director and host at WYKY-FM.

Forcht Broadcasting consists of 25 radio stations in three states — Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. The stations in the group are:

• London: WWEL FM, WANV FM, WFTG AM

• Hopkinsville: WHOP FM and WHOP AM

• Campbellsville/Greensburg: WGRK FM, WCKQ FM, WTCO AM

• Columbia: WAIN FM and WAIN AM

• Somerset: WYKY FM and WTLO AM

• Whitesburg: WXKQ FM and WTCO AM

• Paintsville: WSIP FM, WSIP AM, WKYH AM, WKLW FM

• Indiana: Crawfordsville: WIMC FM, WCDQ FM, WCVL AM

• Illinois: Olney/Newton/West Salem: WSEI FM, WIKK FM, WOWA FM, WVLN AM