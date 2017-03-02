By Trent Knuckles

Forcht Bank won a gold and two silver ADDY® Awards at the AAF 5th District American Advertising Awards held on February 25, 2017 at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington. The awards were:

Gold ADDY® – “Bank Happy” :60 online video

Silver ADDY® – “Bank Happy” :30 television commercial

Silver ADDY® – “The Entrepreneur’s Bank” video brochure

The ADDY® Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club (Ad Club) competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. The local Ad Club phase is the first of a three-tier, national competition. At the second tier, local ADDY winners compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions. District ADDY winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

Selection of the most creative entry in each category is affected by a scoring process in which a panel of judges evaluates all creative dimensions of every entry. A GOLD ADDY is recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category. Entries that are also considered outstanding and worthy of recognition receive a SILVER ADDY. The number of awards given in each category is determined by the judges, based on the relative quality of work in that category.