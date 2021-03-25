Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Forcht Bank welcomes community leader to team

Posted On 25 Mar 2021
By :
(Lexington, KY) – Forcht Bank is proud to welcome Lynn Hudgins as a new Treasury Management Officer. Hudgins joins the bank after holding various leadership positions in the Lexington community.

Forcht Bank is welcoming Lynn Hudgins as a new Treasury Management Officer. She most recently served 22 years as President of Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass.

Lynn will be joining an existing team with a focus on providing customer support and technical expertise in business banking solutions and technology.

“Lynn’s work ethic and commitment to serve the Lexington community speaks for itself,” said Tucker Ballinger, President & CEO. “She brings a wealth of leadership experience that cannot be overlooked. We’re thrilled to have her on our team.”

Lynn prides herself on her community involvement and has already made a lasting impact on Lexington. She is a past member of the Rotary Club of Lexington, served as Vice President of Membership and Events for the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce (now Commerce Lexington) from 1989 to 1998, and most recently served 22 years as President of Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass. Ms. Hudgins is a graduate of Georgetown College and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication. Originally from Owensboro, Lynn resides in Lexington where she has been since 1981.

She is a proud mother of two sons, Clayton who resides in Lexington – and Joseph who is stationed in Norfolk, VA with the Navy.

Forcht Bank (www.forchtbank.com) is a Kentucky-based community bank with approximately $1.4 billion in assets and operates 26 banking centers in Fayette, Jefferson, Hamilton, Boone, Grant, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, Madison, McCreary and Green counties.

