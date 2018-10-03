Forcht Bank to host BBQ Festival and Car Show













Forcht Bank presents the 2018 BBQ Festival and Car Show on Saturday, October 20.

The Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature various local BBQ masters cooking their BBQ to perfection.

Join in the fun and vote for your favorite BBQ brisket, BBQ pork, and BBQ chicken.

Bring your prized vehicle to show off at the car show. There is not an entry fee.

Admission is free. There will be live music and a Cornhole Tournament.

The festival is being held at the Corbin Banking Center, 820 Master Street, Corbin, KY.

For more information, call 606-528-9990.