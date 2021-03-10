Forcht Bank named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Kentucky











The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Forcht Bank has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Kentucky in the medium company category (those employing 150-499 employees).

This is the seventh consecutive year that Forcht Bank has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky.

“This designation is a tribute to the perseverance and willingness from our team to lift each other up during what was a challenging year for many,” stated Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Bank President & CEO. “I’m proud to celebrate the culture we’ve built that motivates our team to come to work and deliver the best banking service every day.”

This was the 17th year that the Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards have been presented.

To learn more visit: https://www.bestplacestoworkky.com/.

Forcht Bank is a Kentucky-owned community bank with approximately $1.2 billion in assets and 24 banking centers in 13 community markets – Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, Hamilton and Green. Go to www.forchtbank.com for more information.