Forcht Bank honors long-time employees

Posted On 12 Mar 2021
Forcht and Gabbard

 Forcht Bank Chairman Terry Forcht presents a “15 Years of Service” award to Haley Gabbard, of Williamsburg. Forcht presents another “15 Years of Service” award to Dena Sutton, of Williamsburg. Forcht Bank was recently named to the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The award is presented on behalf of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.

Sutton and Forcht

