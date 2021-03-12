Forcht Bank honors long-time employees











Forcht Bank Chairman Terry Forcht presents a “15 Years of Service” award to Haley Gabbard, of Williamsburg. Forcht presents another “15 Years of Service” award to Dena Sutton, of Williamsburg. Forcht Bank was recently named to the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The award is presented on behalf of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.