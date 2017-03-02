Forcht Bank officials recently went to the Corbin Area Technology Center to make a donation to the school’s welding class. Marion Forcht presented welding instructor Adam Hoskins with a check for $5,000 to purchase a CNC plasma table. Also picture, left to right, are: Mike Phipps, Corbin Area Technology Principal Chris Smith, Luke Osborne, Forcht Bank Market President Mike Sharpe, Zem Delk, Corbin School Board member Stephen Mulberry, Jill Mills, and Superintendent Dave Cox.
