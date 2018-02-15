Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Forcht Bank donates $19,000 for two school computer labs

Posted On 15 Feb 2018
Williamsburg Schools Superintendent Amon Couch (on left) presents Forcht Bank Chairman Terry Forcht (center) and Donnie Patrick with a book of photos with pictures of students using the labs. Seventy computers were purchased for the labs.

A local businessman was honored for his donation that made two computer labs at Williamsburg Schools possible.

Amon Couch, Superintendent of Williamsburg Independent Schools, recently presented a commemorative photo book to Forcht Bank Chairman Terry Forcht and Forcht Bank – Williamsburg’s Donnie Patrick. The book contained photos of Williamsburg students using the two computer labs made possible by a $19,000 donation from Forcht Bank.

Above, students from Williamsburg High School use one of two new computer labs made possible by a recent $19,000 donation from Forcht Bank.

“We wouldn’t have had the funds to purchase these 70 computers without the generous investment in our school by Forcht Bank. We’re so appreciative,” said Superintendent Couch.

