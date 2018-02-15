Forcht Bank donates $19,000 for two school computer labs













A local businessman was honored for his donation that made two computer labs at Williamsburg Schools possible.

Amon Couch, Superintendent of Williamsburg Independent Schools, recently presented a commemorative photo book to Forcht Bank Chairman Terry Forcht and Forcht Bank – Williamsburg’s Donnie Patrick. The book contained photos of Williamsburg students using the two computer labs made possible by a $19,000 donation from Forcht Bank.

“We wouldn’t have had the funds to purchase these 70 computers without the generous investment in our school by Forcht Bank. We’re so appreciative,” said Superintendent Couch.