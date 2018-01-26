Forcht Bank among Kentucky’s ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2018













Forcht Bank has been named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Kentucky in the medium-sized employer category (those employing 150-499 employees) by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM). The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner Wednesday, April 17, 2018, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center. This is the fourth year in a row that Forcht Bank has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky.

“It has truly been a team effort to create a culture that results in employees excited to come to work every day and exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Bank President & CEO. “I’m incredibly proud of the title ‘Best Places To Work’, especially four years in a row.”

Winners from across the state have been selected in three categories: small companies of 15-149 employees, medium companies of 150-499 employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 employees (categories based on number of U.S. employees, only Kentucky employees surveyed). The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

Forcht Bank is a Kentucky-owned community bank with approximately $1 billion in assets and 26 banking centers in 12 counties – Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Green. www.forchtbank.com

The Kentucky Chamber represents 3,800 member businesses – from family-owned shops to Fortune 500 companies – that employ over half of the Commonwealth’s workforce. Kentucky SHRM consists of 14 local chapters that provide ongoing education and leadership opportunities for over 2,700 human resource professionals throughout the Commonwealth.

For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.