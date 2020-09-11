For the second consecutive day, Bell County reports a COVID-19 death











For the second consecutive day, Bell County has reported a COVID-19 fatality. Friday afternoon, the Bell County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 fatality, but didn’t release any details about the latest death. On Thursday, the Bell County Health Department reported its 13th COVID-19 fatality, which involved a 97-year-old female. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

The Bell County Health Department also reported three new individual cases Friday, four new cases Thursday, which all involved long-term care cases, 10 new cases Wednesday, one new case Tuesday, no new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, and one new case Saturday.

Bell County has had a total of 440 COVID-19 cases with seven people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 53 active cases, including: 17 individual cases and 36 active long-term care cases.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, which include two children, three new cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, and five new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has a total of 404 COVID-19 cases, including 39 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 394 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Union College reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday involving students, and no new cases involving staff bringing the total number of active cases to 44 students and three staff.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, two of which are hospitalized.

Friday’s new cases include: a 46-year-old male, a 53-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 69-year-old male (hospitalized), a 38-year-old female (hospitalized), a 59-year-old male, a 46-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 75-year-old female, and a 13-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 15 new cases Wednesday, 11 new cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, five new cases Sunday and three new cases Saturday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 662 cases, including: 508 recovered cases, and 147 active cases, of which 11 are currently hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its seventh COVID-19 death on Sept. 10, which involved a 93-year-old male.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 640 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 662 Laurel County cases, 73 patients were under the age of 18, 143 patients were ages 18-30, 108 patients were ages 31-40, 97 patients were ages 41-50, 98 patients were ages 51-60, 94 patients were ages 61-70, 34 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 13,901 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 8.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Friday, six new cases Thursday, four new cases Wednesday, four new cases Tuesday, and six new cases Monday.

Whitley County has had a total of 241 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 230 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 42 active cases, including five people isolated in the hospital, and 37 isolated at home. A total of 197 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 241 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 16 patients were ages 18-20, 49 patients were ages 21-30, 43 patients were ages 31-40, 29 patients were ages 41-50, 28 patients were ages 51-60, 23 patients were ages 61-70, 19 patients were age 71-80, and nine patients were over age 80.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Thursday that six McCreary County COVID-19 cases had been released from isolation, and that three new COVID-19 cases had been reported in McCreary County.

Thursday’s new McCreary County cases involve a 17-year-old male, a 42-year-old female and a 54-year-old male, who are all self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, no new cases Sunday in McCreary County, and one new case in McCreary County Saturday.

McCreary County has had a total of 126 COVID-19 cases, including 24 active cases, which are all self-isolated. 102 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, doesn’t typically provide COVID-19 updates until the evenings and sometimes late in the evening. This story will be updated Saturday morning with McCreary County’s Friday totals.)

Statewide cases

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 948 new COVID-19 cases, of which 151 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and nine new deaths.

“This is the third highest number of positive cases we’ve ever had in a single day,” said Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also going up.”

Statewide there have been 55,704 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,044 total deaths from the virus. A total of 960,430 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,822 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.