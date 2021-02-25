For second consecutive day Thursday, Laurel, Bell, Whitley, and Knox counties all have COVID-19 incidence rates in the top 20 in the state











Laurel, Bell, Knox and Whitley County’s COVID-19 incidence rates were all within the top 20 highest incidence rates in the state Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 21 additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,338.

There are currently 91 active cases of which five people are hospitalized. A total of 3,215 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 39.4, which was the 12th highest rate in the state Thursday.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Thursday that 14 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which include three cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,111.

There are currently 90 active cases in Knox County.

The Knox County Health Department also reported Thursday that it had been notified about a positive COVID-19 case being employed at the London Lowes.

The Knox County Health Department is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations, and the employee, who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work, are self-quarantining, according to a Knox County Health Department release.

If you patronized the business on the following dates and times, then you are encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if you become ill and show signs of COVID-19 then you should get tested.

Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 35.8, which was the 17th highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state Thursday.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new individual COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,738.

There are currently 124 active individual cases, of which seven people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 42.8, which was the eighth highest rate in the state Thursday.

Laurel County

As of 5:30 p.m., the Laurel County Health Department had not issued a COVID-19 update Thursday, and hasn’t given a COVID-19 update since Feb. 19. (The Laurel County Health Department doesn’t issue COVID-19 updates on weekends, but typically releases the weekend numbers when it gives its Monday update.)

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 40 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 19.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 53.1, which was the fourth highest rate in the state Thursday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,447 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 401,750.

Beshear reported 43 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,570.

Beshear said 843 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 220 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 43 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Caldwell County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 269.0. Taylor County has the second highest rate at 60.4. Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.