For second consecutive day, Laurel County reports multiple COVID-19 deaths











For the second consecutive day Thursday, the Laurel County Health Department reported multiple new COVID-19 deaths.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the 76-year-old male and the 59-year-old male,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release. The new cases bring Laurel County’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 19 people.

On Wednesday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the deaths of a 92-year-old female and a 61-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 84 additional cases of COVID–19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 4,311.

There are currently 2,028 active cases, of which 67 are hospitalized. There are 2,250 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 74 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 80.3.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 93 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 19 cases involving children. This brings the county’s total to 2,193.

There are currently 312 active cases in Knox County.

The Knox County Health Department also reported Thursday that a positive COVID-19 case has been identified involving a person employed at Tractor Supply in Barbourville

If you patronized the business on Sunday, Jan. 3, between the hours of 9 a.m. – noon or Monday, Jan. 4, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – noon, then you are encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you become ill and show signs of COVID-19, then get tested, the Knox County Health Department advised.

The Knox County Health Department “is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations. The employee, who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-quarantining,” the Knox County Health Department wrote in a release.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 85.8.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 21 additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,518.

There are currently 321 active cases of which 15 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,174 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported 23 total COVID-19 related deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Dec. 30.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 90.2.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 33 additional individual COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,013.

There are currently 242 active individual cases and one active long term care case, of which eight people are hospitalized, who range in age from 44-86.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4, 2021. The deceased ranged in age from 46-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 87.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,911 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 291,430.

Beshear reported 37 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,843.

Beshear said 1,744 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 424 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate at 254.4. Boyle County has the second highest incidence rate at 128.3.