Football playoffs kickoff Friday night
The second season will begin Friday night for football teams across the state and Corbin will look to continue its drive for an undefeated season. Whitley County will attempt to pull off a big upset on the road, and Williamsburg will watch and wait to see who will be traveling to Finley Legion Field for the second round on Nov. 12.
Corbin Redhounds
The Redhounds completed their first undefeated regular season since 2008 Friday night with a 40-10 road win in northern Kentucky against Campbell County.
“That was good for us, just because of some obstacles that started with two hours and 40 minutes on a bus,” said Coach Tom Greer. “The next thing was the that it rained from time we left Corbin to the time we got back.”
Greer said the team boarded the buses in Corbin at 1:15 p.m. and got back off the buses in Corbin at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Greer said while the Redhounds had not initially set a goal to go undefeated in the regular season, they did want to go out and compete each week and play at a high level.
“Going 10-0 says that we did that,” Greer said.
Seth Huff led the way for Corbin with 17 rushes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Seth Mills and Cameron Combs each added a rushing touchdown, as the Redhounds pounded out 345 yards on the ground.
“The weather had a big part to do with that,” Greer said of Corbin focusing on the ground game.
“Our line did a great job opening holes and Seth did a great job running downhill.”
The Redhounds’ 444 points scored on the season is the highest among the 38 Class 4A football teams in Kentucky.
Defensively, Mikey Neal led the way for Corbin with 11 total tackles as the Redhounds held Campbell County to a combined 235 yards of total offense.
Jacob Baker added an interception for Corbin.
“We are playing pretty consistent,” Greer said of the Redhounds’ defensive effort
Corbin’s defense has given up 95 points on the season, which is the fewest in Class 4A.
Corbin was the only Class 4A, and one of seven teams in Kentucky to go undefeated in the regular season.
Corbin will open the playoffs Friday night at Campbell Field against district rival Wayne County.
The Cardinals finished the season with a 4-6 record after losing at North Laurel last Friday, 27-17.
The Jaguar defense held Wayne County to -30 yards rushing on the night.
Wayne County went winless in the district.
Greer said Corbin was in a similar situation in 1996, having gone 10-0 in the season.
The Redhounds hosted Madison Southern in the first round and ended up losing to the Eagles, 28-27 in overtime.
“10-0, throw it out the window,” Greer said. “We are zero and zero.”
Greer said the 42-0 win over Wayne County on Oct. 22 doesn’t mean anything either.
“I’m sure that after that ballgame, they were very happy,” Greer said. “A lot of it Friday night is going to be their frame of mind.”
“We have to get after them!”
The winner Friday will face the winner of Knox Central at Lincoln County on Nov. 12 for the district title.
If Corbin advances, the game will be at Campbell Field.
Whitley County Colonels
The Whitley County Colonels took a 22-20 lead against Danville after the first quarter of Friday’s road game, but the Admirals took over from there en route to the 47-28 win.
“We started the right way, offensively,” said Coach Zeke Eier.
“One of those deals where we have to finish halves again. We gave up a score at the end of the half. And that is big time because it takes momentum out of us and into them,” he said.
Caden Petrey completed nine passes for 178 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while running for three more touchdowns.
Trevor Downs caught four passes for 96 yards and Mason Croley hauled in three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Tye Hamblin led Whitley County with 13 tackles and Christian Grubb added 11.
“I was proud of our kids’ effort,” Eier said. “They kept fighting to the end.”
“It is easy to fold when things aren’t going your way,” Eier said.
“It is one where we are learning. Learning what it takes to win. And we just got to keep getting better,” he said.
Whitley County, who made the Class 5A playoffs with a win over South Laurel on Oct. 22, will travel to Southwestern Friday night.
The Warriors come into the game 9-1 and with a six-game winning streak after defeating Madison Central last Friday, 26-0.
Southwestern ran for a combined 270 yards and three touchdowns against the Indians.
Southwestern defeated Whitley County on Oct. 8, 50-16, holding the Colonels to 85 yards of total offense.
“They didn’t get our best effort,” Eier said of that game.
“I’m looking forward to going over there and competing against them. They are the best team in our district,” he said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us. You never know.”
Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Williamsburg finished the regular season 7-3 after falling at Perry County Central Friday night, 31-25.
The Jackets were forced to play catch up after the Commodores built a 13-0 lead.
Sydney Bowen completed 15 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and one interceptions.
Jayden Rainwater carried the ball ten times for 124 yards and a touchdown while also catching a touchdown pass.
Bryson Potter led the receivers, catching five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
However, the Williamsburg defense could not stop the run as Perry Central ran for 348 total yards and five touchdowns.
“Bad job by me getting them ready,” said Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. “We just flat, absolutely flat, just didn’t travel well.”
“We just, absolutely, did not come up here ready to play,” Herron said. “It’s on me.”
Herron said it was mental mistakes, including not recognizing what Perry Central was trying to do in certain situations, that hurt Williamsburg in the game.
“We just got to get back to work,” Herron said.
With Lynn Camp forfeiting its final two games and first round playoff game, Williamsburg will have a bye into the second round on Nov. 12.
The Jackets will await the winner of Friday night’s game between Harlan and Pineville to see who they will face.
Williamsburg won at Harlan on Oct. 8, 48-0, and defeated Pineville at home on Oct. 15, 22-13.
Pineville was driving for a potential game-tying touchdown in the last minute of the game.
Freshman defensive back Cooper Prewitt came up with an interception in the endzone to secure the win.
“They just expected them to come over here and lay down, and they didn’t,” Herron of his team after the win against Pineville.
“We’ve got to get back to work,” Herron said of preparing for the playoffs.