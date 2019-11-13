Following fatality, Master Street’s lighting, sidewalks topic of discussion at chamber luncheon











The future of Master Street in Corbin near the site of a fatal collision Monday evening involving a pedestrian was one of the topics discussed during the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

Jessica Bray, Regional Transportation Planner for the Cumberland Valley Area Development District, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon.

During a question and answer portion of the meeting, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus noted there is a section of Master Street that doesn’t have a sidewalk, and that there are a lot of people, including some in motorized wheelchairs, who try to navigate that area up to the Trademart Shopping Center and are put in dangerous situations.

“We actually had a fatality on Master Street last night. It is extremely dark there. There are no lights,” Razmus said Tuesday. “We have requested funding for lighting for the last few years.”