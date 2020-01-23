









Floyd W. Moses, age 75, of West Highway 204, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center. He was born on November 7, 1944 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Una (Davis) Moses. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer and Erman Moses and a sister, Pauline McMinn. Floyd was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean (Davis) Moses of Williamsburg; three children, Sandra Jervis (Johnny), Patty Perkins (David) and Harvey Moses all of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Matthew Perkins, Sarah Perkins and Bethany Jervis; two brothers, Carl Moses (Vena) of Williamsburg and Edward Moses (Brenda) of Corbin; special friend, R.C. Blakely of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Stanfill Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.