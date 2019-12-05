









Floyd T. Curd, age 85, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born in Williamsburg, a son to the late Jennings Bryan “Babe” Curd Sr, and Ethel Rose Curd. He was a respected pharmacist in the Corbin area. Floyd was Baptist by faith and was Deacon Emeritus and member of the choir at Central Baptist Church since 1986. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Jacob Carr Sunday School Class, the Central Baptist Church Golden 50’s, and active in the Central Baptist Church Men’s Prayer Group “Band of Brothers”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Sue Johnson Curd; brother, Rodney Brent Curd; and by his sister, Joyce Maxine Curd Lovett and her husband, Arnold Lee.

Floyd is survived by his wife, June Curd; children, Bryan Thomas Curd and wife, Sandra Benton, of Corbin, Neeta Gail Curd of Winter Garden, FL, and David Jennings Curd and wife, Heather Eden, of Sadieville, KY; grandchildren, Samuel Jennings Curd, Benjamin Thomas Curd and Emma Elizabeth Curd; sister, Thelma Kathryn Curd Baily and husband, Carl Edward, of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Joyce Moses Curd of Acworth, GA; brothers, Jennings Bryan Curd Jr. and wife, Barbara Witty, of Crittenden, KY, and James Edward Curd and wife, Shirley, of Williamsburg; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and by a host of Christian family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 6, at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Fugitt and Rev. James Vandy officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will the Band of Brothers prayer group.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home and on Friday, December 6, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Central Baptist Church in Corbin.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.