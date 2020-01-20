Florida man accused of using social media to sell marijuana











Williamsburg police arrested a Florida man Monday evening, who was allegedly used social media to sell marijuana, according to a police department release.

Williamsburg Police Officers Trevor Teague and Cody Harrell initiated an investigation Monday, which lead to the arrest of David L. Charlote, 18, of Kissimmee, who was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, according to a police department release.

“Through their investigation, officers learned that Charlote was using social media to distribute and sell suspected marijuana. A quantity of suspected marijuana, and a digital scale was discovered in Charlote’s vehicle, which was located on the UC (University of the Cumberlands) campus,” the release stated.

The marijuana was located after a search by K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and his K-9 partner, Vicko, on the outside of the vehicle that indicated the possible presence of drugs inside, according to an arrest citation.

Two baggies with a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana were found inside a Clorox container, the citation stated.

Charlote was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Monday, and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He was released from there at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, according to the detention center’s website.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird, Lt. Brandon White, and Officer Johnny Fulton assisted with the investigation.